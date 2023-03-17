Manchester United youngsters looking for tournament success in the United States

Manchester United’s under-17 side have been a confirmed as one of the teams set to take part in the 2023 Generation Adidas Cup.

The annual tournament, being held in Florida this year, will take place between April 1st-9th and will feature 40 of the top youth sides from around the world.

#mufc U17s will once again compete in the Generation Adidas Cup in Florida [@MLSNEXT] pic.twitter.com/rwDOVv5UBO — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) March 16, 2023

With 30 MLS and North American teams as well as 10 invitational sides, United’s youngsters will need to adapt to various styles when they travel to the US later this month.

United’s young stars will face Vancouver Whitecaps and Columbus Crew in their opening stage matches.

And making up their group will be former Old Trafford star Wayne Rooney’s current side, DC United.

The Reds played in this very same tournament last year, where the young Reds got off to a wonderful start, beating Orlando City 2-0.

United’s team that day was captained by Kobbie Mainoo, still just 16 at the time. The talented midfielder scored and lead the side with a fantastic performance.

And the qualities he displayed didn’t go unnoticed, as Mainoo has been involved with the first team already this season.

United boss Erik ten Hag has promoted the 17-year-old to his senior squad, and the young Englishman has looked comfortable and accomplished when given his chance.

With the Red Devils being the only European side at this year’s tournament, fans will no doubt be excited to see the next generation of United youth prospects.

South American giants like Boca Juniors, River Plate, Flamengo and Palmeiras will also have their future stars on display in Florida.

The news comes just a day after the Reds announced plans for their pre-season tour to the States at the end of this season.

And with the club’s huge fan base across the pond eager to see their idols, an opportunity to watch the future generation of the club will no doubt prove to be popular too.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.