Michael Carrick linked with the head coach job at Crystal Palace



Former Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is being linked with a move to Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Currently excelling at Middlesbrough, the former playmaker is having a blast chasing automatic promotion from the Championship.

Joining the club in October 2022, when the club was being dragged into a relegation battle, he has managed to turn around the dreadful start to the season.

Man United fans will remember he joined Man United in 2006 as a midfielder until 2018.

When his retirement was announced, Jose Mourinho, the manager at the time, handed Carrick a job on his coaching team.

However, Mourinho was sacked a couple of months later with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejoining the club in an interim capacity before landing the job permanently.

Carrick retained his position throughout this time and was even given the managerial job temporarily before Ralf Rangnick joined.

As soon as the Austrian manager was announced to be taking over until the end of last season, things started to change for the former United midfielder.

He left the coaching staff to pursue a managerial career, and shortly afterwards landed the Middlesbrough job after impressing in an interview.

It has turned out to be one of the best starts to a managerial career anyone could ask for.

According to The Guardian, Carrick could be targeted as Crystal Palace begin their search for a new manager.

It was announced this morning that the club had sacked Patrick Vieira after he achieved zero wins in 2023.

Steve Parish, the club chairman, has been sounding out Vincent Kompany of Burnley and Carrick as possible replacements.

The two managers are chasing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League having both played in the Premier League just a couple of years ago themselves.

It would be great to see the former United captain in the Premier League as a manager.

Many fans have been hoping he would make the move to the top flight with Middlesbrough, considering they are fighting for promotion.

