Report: Mason Greenwood planning to marry his pregnant partner



Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was spotted with his pregnant partner outside Langham Hotel in London.

According to The Sun, the 21 year old is planning to marry her and has told his family about his plans.

Greenwood is expecting his first child after it was revealed that his partner is pregnant.

In January 2022, the United striker was charged with attempted rape and assault after a disturbing video went viral over social media of his partner accusing him of the same.

He was brought before the magistrates and told to face a trial later this year.

Due to the refusal of several witnesses to cooperate, the Crown Prosecution dropped the charges.

Man United announced they would be conducting an internal investigation on the matter.

The report goes on to state:

“The Sun revealed he has spoken to manager Erik ten Hag and met with club officials — but his future at the club remains unclear.”

Nike has already ended their multi-million-pound boot deal with Greenwood.

He has been removed from the video game FIFA 22 by EA Sports.

It is to be seen how the club deals with the situation.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



