Robin van Persie likens Erik ten Hag’s authority at Manchester United to a “Prime Minister”



Manchester United legend Robin van Persie has hailed Erik ten Hag for the way he has changed the culture at the club and brought back a sense of order and harmony.

Van Persie likened Ten Hag’s authority to that of a Prime Minister running a country and said that there is no doubt his Dutch compatriot is very much in charge at the club.

The former striker spoke to BT Sport after spending two days with Ten Hag.

Van Persie remarked on Ten Hag’s aura at Carrington, “It almost feels like a Prime Minister, the job he has.

“I always feel very welcome here at Manchester United and I like to see everyone is polite and everyone is happy to see you. That goes both ways.”

The Premier League winner expressed his gratitude towards Ten Hag for the way the United boss was willing to guide him and show him what it takes to manage at a top football club.

Van Persie revealed that Ten Hag gave him valuable insights and pieces of advice that will surely help him in his coaching career.

During the interview with BT Sport, Ten Hag detailed just how much he values discipline and the clear setting of boundaries both in training and in the dressing room.

Ten Hag conveyed, “I have certain rules [that] must be [followed] off the pitch because when there is no discipline in the rules off the pitch, it will transfer on the pitch.

“For me [there are] not many rules because I am working with adults. I am working with players who have won everything already in the world.

“They know how to win trophies so also they know what to do, which lifestyle they have to do.”

A player that came to the fore during Ten Hag and Van Persie’s interaction was Alejandro Garnacho.

Van Persie said that the young Argentine is “special” and is one to “look out for” and that the sky is the limit for the highly-talented 18-year-old.

As per the 39-year-old, “If you look how he handles difficult situations, how he handles pressure, how he creates, for his age, especially it is very special.”

Certainly, high praise for Garnacho from one of the game’s very best attackers.



