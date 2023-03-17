Sevilla will not buy Alex Telles unless Man United lower their demands



Sevilla are not keen to make Alex Telles’ loan into a permanent deal as things stand, according to a new report.

Manchester United star Telles has been on loan at the Spanish side this season after failing to nail down a regular spot at Old Trafford following his €15 million move from FC Porto in October 2020.

The Brazilian started quite brightly for the Spanish outfit before sustaining a bad knee injury when playing for his national team at the World Cup in Qatar.

He has been involved in seven games for Sevilla since his recovery and has done well without hitting the heights he had reached prior to Qatar.

And according to outlet Estadio Deportivo, “In Sevilla they are very happy with the commitment and performance of the left back during his loan, but they are not willing to undertake the hiring of him unless United lower their claims as he enters his last year of contract.”

So convinced are Sevilla that Telles will return to Old Trafford that they have already set their sights on a replacement, Croatian international Borna Sosa of Stuttgart.

There was no buyout clause reported for Telles when the loan deal was struck, which suggests that Sevilla have subsequently made an enquiry and been quoted a higher price by United than they feel is fair.

If Telles returns from the loan, United may look to offload him as he enters the last year of his contract.

The left back slot is well-stocked now with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and with academy starlet Alvaro Fernandez also coming through.

The Spaniard is also enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Preston.

Regarding a permanent deal at Sevilla, Telles himself said that it will depend on what happens in the coming months.

This suggests that the door may have been left ajar for further negotiations between now and June.







