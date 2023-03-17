Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at Old Trafford for showdown talks over Man United bid



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has arrived at Old Trafford for talks over his proposed takeover of Manchester United Football Club.

The INEOS founder and CEO made his intentions to purchase the club clear and made an initial approach before the February deadline.

He intends to buy the 69% stake in the club that the Glazer family currently hold, ending their 18 year tenure.

As a majority shareholder in French club Nice and a person connected with Manchester itself, his bid is seen as a very attractive one by a number of fans.

The fact that Ratcliffe would load the debt currently crippling the club onto INEOS is also an attractive proposition, although – unlike Sheikh Jassim – his bid is not debt-free.

Nevertheless, he remains a popular choice and is hoping that his arrival at Old Trafford in person demonstrates his commitment to buying Man United.

Sheikh Jassim did not attend yesterday’s talks, instead sending a delegation of representatives to discuss the details with the Raine Group, who are handling the sales process on behalf of the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe arrived this morning and was greeted by Richard Arnold, the current CEO at United.

NEW | 1st pictures of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe arriving at Old Trafford with Ineos delegation to be met by Manchester United chief exec Richard Arnold for talks over potential takeover #ManUtd #ineos ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0dUT0UvTNh — Dan Roan (@danroan) March 17, 2023

The talks with the Qatari delegation yesterday was said to be “very constructive” and is said to have lasted around ten hours.

Ratcliffe will certainly be hoping that his bid inspires similar confidence from the Raine Group, as he attempts to become the owner of Manchester United.

For fans, all signs are looking positive on the takeover front, with a full sale now looking very likely.

The Glazers know that they need to sell, while two other – as yet unnamed – bidders are also in the mix.







