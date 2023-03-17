Sky: Sheikh prepared to “overpay” for Manchester United as second bid is expected next week



Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is prepared to overpay so as to emerge successful in his efforts to beat Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the purchase of Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives were present at Old Trafford on Thursday where they held productive talks with senior United officials.

Sheikh Jassim himself was not personally present but sent some of his senior and most trusted advisors.

On Friday, Ratcliffe personally presented himself at Old Trafford for a similar round of talks.

Unlike Sheikh Jassim, Ratcliffe chose to be physically present.

The Peoples Person reported that the INEOS billionaire was hopeful that by showing up, he would prove to United supporters that he is serious about completing a majority takeover of the club.

It was also relayed that unlike previously reported, bidders will not have 10 days to submit their second proposals. The Glazers have set a deadline of the middle of next week.

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim will make a second bid before the Glazer family’s deadline. Sheikh Jassim believes that his offer will be compelling and the winning one.

A U.S source told Sky, “All the numbers people from the bidders will be working at the real value of the club for the next few days. They [Qatari investors] will be making a second bid. The reality is the first bids were just indicative. The second bids are more serious.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for Manchester United next week pic.twitter.com/HXTFiqPMLW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 17, 2023

Kaveh Solhekol indicates that Sheikh Jassim is even prepared to overpay for the Red Devils. He believes United are the crown jewel in sports and the opportunity to own such a football team does not come around very often.

As per Solhekol, Sheikh Jassim’s second offer is expected to be closer to the Glazers’ £6bn asking price.

🚨 Sheikh Jassim's second bid for Manchester United is expected to be closer to £6bn [via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/kmTagWqOeA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 17, 2023

The next few days will be decisive and impactful in shaping the future of United.



