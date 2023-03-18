Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo admits Alejandro Garnacho’s mimicking of Pedri “bothered” him



Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has admitted that Alejandro Garnacho’s social media posts following Manchester United’s victory against the Catalans at Old Trafford bothered him.

The two European giants faced off in the play-off round of the Europa League.

The first leg in Spain ended in a 2-2 stalemate before United completed a sensational comeback at Old Trafford to dump Barca out of the competition.

After the second game, Garnacho cheekily copied Pedri’s celebration and posted it on his official social media handles.

Garnacho captioned the picture along with the words, “The bigger team won.”

United fans saw the funny side of the viral post but it did not go down well with Barcelona supporters.

It seems that the same could be said about the Blaugrana players.

Araujo was interviewed by Infobae and was quizzed about the issue. He said, “Yes [it bothered him], everyone is as they are, but at that time it was not possible to put something like that. I respect everyone and I feel that humility is ahead of everything.”

“Everyone expresses themselves as they want, but I prefer to have a lower profile and then show what I do on the pitch.”

“This is football, he is very young and there is still a long way to go. You have to go calmly and humbly.”

The interviewer asked the Uruguayan whether he would remind Garnacho of the incident if they met again on a football pitch.

Araujo laughed off the question before saying he would not remind the United youngster.

The Barca man remarked that he perceives football in a completely different way and so there is no need to do so.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



