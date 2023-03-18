Chelsea hold secret transfer meeting with Manchester United target Romeo Lavia



Manchester United’s midfield department currently bears the look for a hospital ward with so many players injured or suspended.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be in a fix with regards to dealing with this crisis considering how important the next few weeks are set to be.

The FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham is on Sunday, followed by three hugely important Premier League games.

The gap between the rest of the top-four contenders is shrinking and it is important that United keep up the pace.

United midfield in ruin

Currently, the Red Devils are without long-term absentees Donny Van de Beek and Christian Eriksen while Casemiro is suspended. United have no quality backup for the Brazilian.

To add to their woes, Scott McTominay is now a doubt for the Fulham game, with only Fred and the recently-fit Marcel Sabitzer the only options available to Ten Hag.

It is clear to see that the Reds need to strengthen in this crucial position ahead of next season but there are doubts as to the transfer budget that will be available to the manager.

United’s priority is bringing in a striker and that could leave very little in terms of money available for a midfielder. So far, all their targets are expected to cost a bomb including deals for Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong and Declan Rice.

🔵 #BREAKING 🇧🇪 Sélectionné pour la 1e fois par Domenico #Tedesco, Roméo Lavia fait l’objet d’un pressing intense de #ChelseaFC. Comme nous vous le rapportions en décembre, #CFC veut accélérer et a rencontré cette semaine l’entourage du #DiablesRouges en Belgique. #mercato ⏳ https://t.co/9FugXf5syk pic.twitter.com/ihhgkWZyF0 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) March 17, 2023

One alternative that has emerged in the recent few weeks is Southampton’s rising star Romeo Lavia. He was one of their best players in their 0-0 draw with the Red Devils last weekend.

But if the Saints do go down, it will be difficult for them to keep hold of the Belgian midifielder. Lavia had joined the club from St Mary’s from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth up to £14m, signing a five-year contract.

City have a buyback clause worth around £40m but that can only be triggered in 2024. Chelsea view Lavia as the heir to N’Golo Kanté and it will be a difficult race for United to win.

Lavia, a man in demand

According to transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri, “The most pressing clubs now on Roméo #Lavia are #ManUtd & #ChelseaFC. #ManCity remains vigilant if leaving this summer in the middle but remains advantaged thanks to the buyout clause included in his contract

🔴😈🔵 Les clubs les plus pressants au moment T sur le dossier Roméo #Lavia sont #ManUtd & #ChelseaFC. #ManCity reste vigilant si départ cet été au milieu mais reste avantagé grâce à la clause de rachat inclus dans son contrat et la relation entre le #DiablesRouges & #Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/rwSyqFa0zR — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) March 17, 2023

“Selected for the 1st time by Domenico #Tedesco , Roméo Lavia is the subject of intense pressing by #ChelseaFC . As we reported to you in December, #CFC wants to accelerate and this week met the entourage of #DiablesRouges in Belgium,” he tweeted.

As per Transfermarkt, Lavia is valued at €25m and would be a steal due to his age and his immense talent.



