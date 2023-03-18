Scott McTominay could miss Fulham FA Cup tie with injury



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is facing a race against time to be fit and available for his side’s FA Cup clash against Fulham on Sunday.

United host Marco Silva’s men at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag desperate for his team to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

The United boss will not be able to rely on the services of a host of players who will not be available for selection either through injury or suspension.

Casemiro will be serving his first of a four-game ban after his red card against Southampton.

Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek are still sidelined as they recover from long-term injuries.

Antony missed United’s training session on Friday and it remains to be seen whether he will feature against the Cottagers.

Anthony Martial trained with his teammates but according to Ten Hag, the Frenchman may not be ready yet to be thrust into competitive action.

But to make matters worse, especially in an already decimated midfield, Ten Hag gave a worrying update on McTominay yesterday.

The Dutchman said, “As you said, we just returned. We have to see, to see the doc. I have an idea but I have to see the progress with some players.”

“About the last game, that is why I didn’t bring him in, Scott McTominay, [as] he had some complaints.”

“We have to see how that will progress in the coming hours and days.”

Ten Hag will have to find a solution in both McTominay and Casemiro’s absences. Luckily for Ten Hag, Marcel Sabitzer is back. The Austrian came off the bench against Real Betis in Spain and did well.







