Florian Plettenberg is convinced Man United’s top priority is Victor Osimhen



Respected German journalist Florian Plettenberg is convinced that Victor Osimhen is Manchester United’s top priority this summer as the Red Devils look to add a world-class striker to their ranks.

Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo have never been replaced by United and doubts still remain over whether Mason Greenwood will play for the club again after alleged criminal behaviour off the pitch.

Anthony Martial, United’s main striker, has suffered with persistent injury problems and loanee Wout Weghorst is unlikely to stay at the club beyond June.

As reported here yesterday, Osimhen has been linked with United consistently in recent months as a blistering season from the Nigerian has helped Napoli into top spot in Serie A and into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

A €150 million double swoop for him and centre back Kim Min-Jae has been mooted.

Whether or not that is true, Plettenberg claims that United’s interest in the 24 year old is very real.

“Manchester United really want him,” he said via Sport Witness.

“We’re hearing that he’s also ranked higher than Kolo Muani internally.”

This in itself contradicts reports earlier in the week that United had already prepared a €120 million bid for Osimhen’s French counterpart.

United are also reported to be chasing Spurs’ Harry Kane, but a number of reports from top tier journalists this week are stating that Osimhen is top of the wish list.

Neither will be easy to acquire, as they are currently owned by clubs with notoriously tough negotiators, Napoli’s Aurelio de Laurentiis and Spurs’ Daniel Levy.

United have also been linked with Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



