Eintracht Frankfurt ready to accept Man United’s Randal Kolo Muani bid



Eintracht Frankfurt are set to accept Manchester United’s incoming mega-bid of €120 million for Randal Kolo Muani, a new report claims.

The Peoples Person relayed reports this week that United are preparing to lodge the mega bid for Muani as Erik ten Hag seeks to address his striker issue.

Speaking on the issue, reliable German journalist Christian Falk confirms that the word on the street is that the bid is forthcoming and also says the German club will accept it if it arrives.

“We heard that Manchester United is going to prepare a big offer for Randal Kolo Muani – specifically, €120m,” Falk said.

“That’s a price Frankfurt wouldn’t say no to.”

Falk also reveals that Muani’s agents are working on a potential summer move for the French star.

“Last week, there was a meeting with the new agents, Moussa Sissoko and the sporting director, Markus Krösche,” he said.

“They are getting offers and if there is a big offer they have to consider it. At the moment, nothing has happened as the offer isn’t on the table yet.”

“The agents are pushing because new agents can only make money if they make a new deal.”

In 23 Bundesliga appearances this season, Muani has registered 11 goals and 10 assists. In all competitions for club and country, the 24-year-old has come up with 17 goals.

Alongside Muani, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic also feature on the Dutchman’s list.

Falk adds that should United emerge successful in their pursuit of the Frenchman, this would be good news for Bayern Munich as they would then have a free run at Spurs’ Harry Kane without United offering competition.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



