Manchester loanee Amad Diallo scores for Sunderland in Championship draw with Luton Town

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo rescued a point for Sunderland in their Championship clash with Luton Town this afternoon.

It looked as though the Black Cats were heading for defeat until the Ivory Coast international rifled home a late penalty.

Cracking penalty from Amad 🔥🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/Fw78hM0EbT — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 18, 2023

Luton took the lead early in the second half but Sunderland fought back to grab a deserved point, thanks to Amad’s spot kick.

It was a well taken penalty from the 20-year-old, who shot high into the top corner with just five minutes left on the clock.

The point leaves Sunderland’s playoff’s hopes just about alive, with them seven points behind Millwall who occupy the final playoff spot.

Amad returned to the Sunderland side today after missing the last two games through a minor muscle injury.

The Ivorian started on the bench for Tony Mowbray but came on just before the hour and took responsibility for the equaliser.

Taking and scoring the spot kick highlights the confidence the young man is playing with, grabbing the ball in front of his more experienced team mates.

Amad is enjoying a fine season on Wearside and will no doubt have caught Erik Ten Hag’s eye during his loan spell.

His good form has earnt him an international call up and Mowbray will be hoping he comes back fit and firing to aid Sunderland’s playoff push.

Amad has made nine appearances for United since his move from Atalanta, scoring one goal in the Europa League against AC Milan.







