Manchester United academy duo named in England’s U19 squad for upcoming games



Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Omari Forson have been named in England’s U19 squad for the upcoming round of international fixtures.

Mainoo and Forson are United’s only representatives in the final selection list.

England’s U19s are looking to book their place in the U19 EURO Finals in Malta that will take place this summer.

As part of their journey, the youngsters will take on Hungary, Iceland and Turkey.

The two teams that will emerge at the top after the three games will automatically be involved in the finals which will take place in July.

Head coach Simon Rusk will undoubtedly be looking to deploy Mainoo, who is currently enjoying a breakthrough season at United under Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo made his first-team debut in United’s 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarter-final back in January.

Since then, the 17-year-old has been a regular fixture in United’s senior matchday squads where he has primarily been on the bench.

Mainoo has also been training with the first team, something Ten Hag said the player earned as a result of his good training performances and amazing work ethic.

Mainoo also made his Premier League bow in front of the United faithful during a 3-0 win against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

With the Red Devils in cruise control of the clash, Ten Hag saw it fit to introduce Mainoo into proceedings and give him a taste of the big time.

Forson is a creative midfielder who joined United in 2020. He broke into the U-18s, and since then has become a regular fixture for them.



