Ousmane Dembele’s €50million release clause has put Manchester United on high alert



Manchester United might have fluffed their lines when it comes to a Premier League title challenge but they are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and the Europa League.

The Red Devils are one step away from revisiting Wembley when they take on Fulham on Sunday while Sevilla await them in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

The Dutchman will be eager to fix the issues with regards to his squad composition ahead of next season. There have already been rumours of a loan exit for both wingers — Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga.

Attacking additions in the summer

There is also the issue of attracting a striker. If record deals for the likes of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen do not work out, a new solution has to be discussed.

A new name that has popped up is Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona. The winger was on fire in the first half of the season before succumbing to a thigh injury.

The Catalan club are worried about the extent of the injury with the player being unable to return to action on time.

Xavi is heavily dependent of the France international who has managed 8 goals and 7 assists in 28 overall appearances this season.

However, the club is still not close to reaching a new contract agreement with Dembele and that is vexing for the La Liga leaders considering their financial crisis.

As per Calciomercato, the Frenchman has a release clause of €50million which will be active next summer and United could be willing to come to the negotiating table after failing to agree a deal last season.

Dembele attracting interest from United

The relatively affordable clause has also attracted the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United. However, for Serie A clubs interested in a deal, the price remains too high.

“Attractive for rich English clubs, starting with Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United: the ‘Red Devils’ – specifically – could try the offensive again after failing to attack the player last summer.

“Dembele on several occasions has also been compared to Juventus and Inter, but the costs of the operation between the transfer and salary are out of reach at the moment for the two big names in Serie A,” the report mentioned.

While Dembele remains a dangerous player on his day, his injury problems are not worth a move and United should be wary of continuing on this path considering their history with injured players.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



