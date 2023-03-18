Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to sign a new right-back in order to unlock Jadon Sancho



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said that the club need to sign a new right-back so as to get the best out of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho missed a huge chunk of the season when he took time off football and United to focus on getting back to his best both physically and mentally.

The Englishman has looked good since returning from exile.

He has been deployed both on the left of attack and in the playmaking role. Sancho has found the back of the net twice in his last five Premier League appearances.

He came on for Marcus Rashford in United’s 1-0 win against Real Betis on Thursday.

Scholes spoke on BT Sports via The Daily Mail and believes there is more to come from Sancho.

“Not yet I don’t think, I still think there’s a lot more to come from him. He obviously had his issues and problems that the manager dealt with, he came back and scored a couple of goals.

“I still think there’s a player in there, he just needs the right players around him. Remember at Dortmund before, he had a flying right-back going on all the time, which really helped him because he’s not a quick player, he’s more of a skillful player who wants to play football, he wants to play with his centre-forward and right-back.”

“If United can possibly find a better right-back it might make him a different proposition.”

At the moment, United’s options in right-back are Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Earlier in the campaign, Dalot seemed to have nailed down a starting berth with Wan-Bissaka seemingly on the way out.

However, Wan-Bissaka has come back into it and is also now a regular starter under Ten Hag. Since the World Cup, the two defenders have shared the position.



