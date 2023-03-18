Qatari investors and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in agreement over handing Erik ten Hag a new contract



Manchester United are putting plans in place to award Erik ten Hag a new contract that will extend his stay beyond the initial three years in his current deal.

The Mirror reports that regardless of who takes over, Ten Hag is still in line for a new deal.

Simon Mullock says, “Ten Hag has had such a profound impact in his first year at Old Trafford that plans are already being drawn up to offer an extension on the three-year deal he signed last summer.”

“United have indicated to Ten Hag that they want to reward him for the progress he has made during his short time at the club.”

“The feedback from Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group and Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation is that both bidders believe Ten Hag is the right manager to bring back the glory days.

During his presser ahead of United’s clash against Fulham in the FA Cup, Ten Hag revealed that he met Ratcliffe and shook hands with the petrochemical mogul.

Ratcliffe personally led the delegation that was received by Richard Arnold at Old Trafford to hold talks with senior club officials about a takeover of the Red Devils.

The Peoples Person reported that talks went well and a second bid from the INEOS group will arrive before the Glazers’ mid-week deadline.

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives also took part in negotiations with United chiefs. The 10-hour-long discussions were said to be positive and constructive.

News of an extension for Ten Hag will come as good news to the fanbase.

Improvement on the pitch under the Dutchman has been evident for all to see.

The 53-year-old has overseen an incredible cultural reboot at the club and has brought back a sense of order and harmony that was lacking under previous regimes.

After the Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle, Ten Hag said that he sees himself at United for many years.







