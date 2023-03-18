Real Madrid enter race to sign Manchester United target Harry Kane

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Manchester United target Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

As reported in The Daily Mail, los Blancos are monitoring Kane’s situation and considering a sensational summer swoop for the striker.

Madrid are looking to bolster their attacking options with Karim Benzema’s contract running out in the summer.

Tottenham are desperate to keep their prized asset and haven’t given up hope on Kane extending his contract, with talks ongoing.

However, Kane is thought to be waiting til the end of the season to make a decision, with Champions League qualification playing a big part.

Spurs and United are in a direct race to secure their place in European’s top competition next season, which could decide Kane’s future.

Champions League football is all but guaranteed should he make the move to Madrid or Munich, but it’s believed Kane would rather stay in England.

The England captain is chasing down Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal scoring record, something he will surely break at United or Spurs.

Kane is enjoying another fine personal season despite Tottenham’s stuttering campaign, reaching the 20 goal mark once more.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on the signing, with a top quality centre forward top of United’s summer shopping list.

Kane’s name has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the years, with many believing he would be the perfect fit for the club.

Ten Hag’s style would certainly suit Kane, who brings a guarantee of goals as well as ability to link up with forwards playing around him.

Should United get the deal done it would represent a major statement of intent going into next season, with Ten Hag aiming to mount a serious title charge.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



