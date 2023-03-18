United interested in Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen



Manchester United are interested in Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen, according to Voetbal International.

The 20 year old keeper was named in the Netherlands national team squad for the first time this week.

Verbruggen has solidified himself as the first choice keeper at RSC Anderlecht since the turn of the year, despite his competition being club captain Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Voetbal International have reported that “Manchester United and Liverpool have now set their sights on twenty-year-old Verbruggen, who still has a contract with Anderlecht until mid-2025.”

The potential transfer fee is believed to be in excess of 10 million euros.

The young keeper has already been subject to interest from England with Burnley attempting to sign him last summer due to his connection with manager Vincent Kompany, who previously managed Anderlecht.

The Belgian club however was quick to end any talk of a move and deny their chance of a reunion but now attracting the heights of Manchester United and Liverpool, a move this summer may not be avoidable.

Verbruggen recently stole headlines when he achieved the incredible feat of not conceding a single goal in a penalty shoot out against PFC Ludogorets Razgrad last month in the Europa Conference League.

Het gaat erg hard met Bart Verbruggen, de twintigjarige keeper van Anderlecht die vrijdag voor het eerst werd geselecteerd voor Oranje. Manchester United en Liverpool zouden interesse in hem hebben. https://t.co/TrLGfTtVOj — Voetbal International (@VI_nl) March 18, 2023

A towering figure at 6 foot and 4 inches, the young keeper is an exceptional shot stopper while also being comfortable on the ball.

1.91 – @rscanderlecht's Bart Verbruggen is the goalkeeper with the most prevented goals while keeping a clean sheet this UEFA Europa Conference League campaign (1.91 – 0 goals conceded, 1.91 xG on target against). Saviour. pic.twitter.com/u8qouT0f7M — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 16, 2023

Verbruggen came through the academy of NAC Breda before making the move to Belgium to join Anderlecht in 2020.

But it is not from the southern city of Breda that the keeper originates, but rather the north-eastern city of Zwolle, which coincidentally, is the capital of the province of Overijssel, which may sound familiar to fans as it is also the home province of United manager Erik ten Hag.

Having extensively used his Dutch connections to make signings so far at United, Ten Hag looks like he may not be finished and no one can question it after the success of last summer’s signings.







