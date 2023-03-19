Academy Match report: Manchester City u21s 6-0 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s were in action on Sunday morning in the mini derby against Manchester City as they looked to respond from the 1-6 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Things didn’t get off to a good start though, as City’s Oscar Bobb quickly displayed his talent dancing past the United’s midfield with ease before scuffing his shot wide

In the 8th minute, Isak Hansen-Aaroen’s back pass to Zidane Iqbal was loose and turned over possession to City who were quick to pounce with Adedire Mebude getting wide before squaring for Micah Hamilton to slot home for an early lead.

Still within the opening 15 minutes, Mebude got down the right wing again and centred low into the box which Sonny Aljofree was first to but the United defender couldn’t get a clearance on it and instead controlled the ball perfectly for William Dickson to poke in from close range.

The first bit of possession for United came in the 20th mins but a poor pass from Aljofree went straight to Bobb to counter and it went from bad to worse for Aljofree as he accidentally tripped Bobb up and being the last man was sent for an early shower.

Moments later, Hamilton played the one-two with Bobb to cut through United into the box and pull back for Dickson to grab his second of the match.

Frustrations started to grow for United and a nasty high challenge over the ball from Zidane Iqbal was lucky not to see him given United’s second red card.

Desperate to shore things up, Mark Dempsey went to the subs bench in the 27th minute to bring on Willy Kambwala and Tom Huddlestone for Isak Hansen-Aaroen and Noam Emeran.

It wasn’t enough to contain Bobb though as he almost grabbed another, curling his effort onto the inside of the right post that narrowly came back out on the wrong side of the line.

A late chance before the break was United’s first real attack when Marc Jurado played the ball down the line to Mateo Mejia who cut inside and looked to work some space but his shot was ultimately blocked.

United came out stronger in the second half with an early chance for Brandon Williams who was played over the top but his lashed left footed effort was palmed down and then smothered by the City keeper.

Dan Gore then went full blooded into a 50-50 challenge in midfield which ricocheted in his favour leading to a 40 yard run to City’s box but the midfielder’s strike for the far corner flashed across goal and wide.

The match was brought to a snail’s pace in the second half as City looked to stroll to an easy win with United camped in their own box.

The floodgates opened again in the final 20 minutes though and City made it four after Jaden Heskey stole the ball off Williams and fired across the box for Bobb to tap in.

A short corner routine then led to Mebude working his way into the box before cutting back for the open Kian Breckin to finish past Ben Mee.

The rout was completed on the stroke of the 90th minute by Emile Heskey’s son finding the roof of the net after Mebude got to the byline for the cut back.

The heavy defeat leaves United in 8th place with the most goals conceded in the league with 53 goals against in only 21 matches, 12 of those coming at the hands of rivals Manchester City. A cause for concern and a bitter pill to swallow for the United set up, made worse by the fact City continue to top the table in both the u21s and u18s.

United: Mee, Jurado, Aljofree, Hardley, Williams (Norkett 79), Iqbal, Gore, Forson (Wellens 46), Hansen-Aaroen (Huddlestone 27), Emeran (Kambwala 27), Mejia

Unused subs: Wooster







