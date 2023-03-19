Home » Bruno Fernandes the catalyst as Manchester United come from behind to stun Fulham

Bruno Fernandes the catalyst as Manchester United come from behind to stun Fulham

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United beat Fulham by three goals to one to advance to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils came from behind after Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead.

Willian handled the ball inside the box which was deemed to be a penalty. Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot-kick to restore parity.

Marcel Sabitzer opened his United goalscoring account just two minutes later with a clever flick that beat Bernd Leno.

Fernandes grabbed a second and United’s third late into the game to ensure there were no doubts about the result.

United had 56% possession compared to Fulham’s 44%.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered 16 shots, with 10 being on target. Fulham had 12 shots, with six requiring De Gea to swing into action.

United made 476 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%. Fulham on the other hand made 352 passes with a success rate of 81%.

Central to United’s comeback was Fernandes.

Beyond his two goals, the playmaker had 84 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 76%.

Fernandes won seven of his ground duels and completed an astonishing six long balls.

The 28-year-old won four of the tackles he delved into.

He made three key passes in what was a decent attacking showing from him.

Fernandes had three shots to his name. Out of the two dribbles the Portuguese midfielder tried, two were successful – a 100% success effort.

The icing on the cake for Fernandes was his two goals.

If there was any doubting Fernandes’ importance to the team, what he did against Fulham was a reminder of his vital role under Ten Hag. It is a huge positive that he got on the score sheet.

