Confirmed Man United XI vs Fulham – Jadon Sancho, Marcel Sabitzer and Harry Maguire start



Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire are in the Manchester United starting lineup to face Wolves in the FA Cap today.

Sancho comes in for Facundo Pellistri, who in turn deputized for Antony on Thursday night.

The Brazilian has been ill, but makes the bench.

Raphael Varane also doesn’t make the squad and is replaced by the club captain.

Maguire joins Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence.

Wan-Bissaka seems to be winning the battle of the right backs over Diogo Dalot at the moment, with the Portuguese once again on the bench.

There is also a place in the starting line-up for Marcel Sabitzer, who comes in for the suspended Casemiro.

Scott McTominay, who was reported to be struggling with a knock, starts ahead of Fred in the other holding midfield spot.

Joining Sancho in attack are Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst.

Jack Butland unusually gets the nod over Tom Heaton as backup keeper.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Elanga join Butland, Dalot, Fred, Pellistri and Antony on the substitutes’ bench.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 4.30pm GMT.







