Erik ten Hag speaks out about Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he is very pleased with the progress captain Harry Maguire is making.

Ten Hag was asked at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s FA Cup tie with Fulham whether he encourages Maguire to “to speak on the training ground and in the dressing room.”

“Definitely. I’m really happy with the progress that Harry is making in this moment,” he replied.

“He’s more dominant and dictating, he’s taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also yesterday in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game.”

There has been much speculation that Maguire will leave at the end of the season due to not being first choice, but Ten Hag’s words will offer him encouragement that he has a future at United.

The boss was also asked about Anthony Martial’s seemingly slow return from injury. The reporter asked “does it ever come to a point with a player where he has to stay fit and start producing performances on the pitch to have a long-term future at the club?”

Ten Hag replied “I don’t think it is the right moment. If that was to be the case, I would[n’t] believe in him.

“Every time he is available, he really gives a good contribution to the team performance, the level of the team are upgrading the moment he is available. We are just working with him to get fit and to be available.”

He was then pressed on whether he could work with players such as the Frenchman to help them “play through the pain barrier” as Marcus Rashford had done.

“Every person is different, so you have to treat every person different,” Ten Hag responded.

“This process you have to take really carefully and I do everything so that I get him ready to being available.”

Having already hinted that Martial would not be included in today’s squad, it would seem that the manager’s plan is to start phasing him back into the side after the forthcoming international break.

The first opportunity is therefore likely to be against Newcastle United in the crunch top four on April 2nd.







