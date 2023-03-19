Erik ten Hag’s brave usage of Bruno Fernandes changed the game for Manchester United



Manchester United once again came back from one goal down to beat Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals and are all set to revisit Wembley to face Brighton in the last four of the competition.

The Red Devils looked quite leggy considering their mid-week exploits in the Europa League and Fulham were much the better side for most of the contest.

Aleksandar Mitrovic deservedly put the Cottagers in the lead and at that point, the hosts looked to be heading out of the contest until the madness which happened in the 70th minute changed proceedings completely.

Bruno plays all across the pitch

United went on the attack and the ball fell to Jadon Sancho, who showed quick feet to round the keeper and just when it was destined to be knocked into the empty net, Willian blocked the ball illegally using his hand.

After VAR intervention, the referee was forced to show red and award United a penalty. An unhappy Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva decided to show dissent to the referee and they were shown their marching orders as well.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot and Old Trafford started bouncing and a nine-men Fulham could not contain the Reds any longer.

Just a minute later, Sancho once again turned provided as he sent Luke Shaw through on goal who in turn provided a perfect low cross for Marcel Sabitzer to cleverly divert home for his first goal for the club.

The gloss was provided by Fernandes who grabbed his second of the night. Fernandes is United and Ten Hag’s utility player, having played almost all across the pitch on the day and his presence has certainly proved invaluable during the campaign.

ETH’s brave substitution

Erik ten Hag’s brave substitution, in which he removed the ineffectual Scott McTominay for Antony with Fernandes dropping to play Casemiro’s role, certainly shifted the momentum in United’s favour.

The Dutch manager has been known for his unorthodox changes including dropping Wout Weghorst to the No 10 role and all those keep paying off.

Another aspect that will please the manager is the spirit shown by the group. The amount of matches they have played post the World Cup has been ridiculous but they keep coming up with the answers despite the adversities.

United are set to face in-form Brighton and the contest will be difficult but fans have already started dreaming of facing their city rivals in an all-Manchester final.



