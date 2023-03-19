Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Kaoru Mitoma transfer links to Manchester United



Transfer expert and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that it’s highly unlikely that Kaoru Mitoma makes a move to a bigger Premier League club from Brighton in the summer.

This report from Romano comes amidst transfer links tying Mitoma to a possible summer switch to either Manchester United or Arsenal.

As per Romano, Brighton are bracing for the possible sales of midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Both Caicedo and Mac Allister have also been rumoured to be on the Red Devils’ wishlist with Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

However, it seems that the Seagulls are not ready just yet to part with Mitoma.

Romano says, “Kaoru Mitoma is the latest name being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but Brighton will not sell the whole squad!”

“We always have rumours on their players.”

“I think it’s most likely to see at least one midfielder gone as they will try to keep Mitoma, who is really appreciated by Roberto De Zerbi.”

Since Mitoma arrived at The Amex stadium in 2021, he has steadily worked his way up the ranks.

The Japanese winger has however exploded this season under De Zerbi who has managed to get the best out of him.

Mitoma’s rise was aided by the departure of Leandro Trossard who joined Arsenal in January.

In 20 league appearances this term, Mitoma has notched six goals and four assists.

Across 26 games in all competitions, Mitoma has managed a return of eight goals and six assists. It is no surprise why he is on United’s wishlist.



