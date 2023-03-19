Gareth Southgate changes tune on Harry Maguire amidst his Manchester United struggles



England manager Gareth Southgate has relayed that Harry Maguire‘s failure to nail down a regular starting berth at Manchester United could spell trouble for his England future going forward.

Alongside Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Maguire was named in Southgate’s Three Lions squad for upcoming games against Ukraine and Italy.

Maguire has been one of Southgate’s trusted lieutenants and is in England’s core leadership group which also contains the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane.

Amidst calls to drop Maguire for his bad form and reduced status and standing within the United squad, Southgate has always stood firm and vehemently defended Maguire in the press.

Maguire has in turn done well in an England shirt – the same cannot be said about his performances while at United.

Southgate has now hinted that Maguire’s inability to feature in United’s starting XI could spell problems for the 29-year-old.

The England boss remarked, “We are where we were ahead of the World Cup – and it’s not a perfect scenario.”

“Harry has got two World Cup winners currently ahead of him in the (United) team and that’s the benchmark.”

“He dealt with it brilliantly in Qatar. His performances were exceptional. He had a lot of pressure going into those games because the spotlight was on him, but he was, without doubt, one of our best players in the tournament.”

Amidst Erik ten Hag’s clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, reports have indicated that Maguire could be on the move this summer.

A number of English clubs are keen on the United skipper including Aston Villa and West Ham who both expressed interest in January.

The Peoples Person detailed that Newcastle are leading the race to sign Maguire.



