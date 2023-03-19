Manchester United striker search: Why Victor Osimhen makes more sense than Harry Kane



The chance to revisit Wembley beckons when Manchester United take on high-flying Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Apart from obvious difficulties in midfield following Casemiro’s suspension, manager Erik ten Hag will also be worried with the lack of goals up front.

So far this season, only Marcus Rashford has hit double figures with 27 goals to his name but he is not the best when playing with his back to goal.

Striker required ahead of next season

Loan signing Wout Weghorst has displayed a lot of passion but has very little to show in terms of goals scored while Anthony Martial remains perennially injured.

There is a very obvious need to strengthen up front ahead of next season if United are to challenge on all four fronts and continue their rise under the Dutch boss.

A lot of names have been linked with the Red Devils but most reports seem to indicate a straight race between Tottenham record goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen.

The 20-time English league champions will not find it easy to complete a deal for either as both clubs are known for being notoriously difficult to negotiate with and both are likely to cost more than £100million.

There are pros and cons surrounding both deals.

Osimhen is the younger player but he might take time to adjust to the rigours of English football while Kane is guaranteed to work in the Premier League but for how long might be a matter of concern.

Also the price for the soon-to-be 30-year-old could also prove to be a prohibitive factor.

Osimhen the better choice

Journalist Steve Bates has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen would be the better fit for United in the long run while detailing his reasons for choosing the Nigerian over the England captain.

“We all know Harry Kane scores goals. He’s England captain, and his record as a striker is exceptional.

“But people might ask if his best years are behind him. He’s still got a lot to offer, I know that. But he would cost a lot of money from Tottenham, which you could imagine being way in excess of £125m for a player coming up to 30.

“You’re not going to get any return on that. Would it be better to go for him than a much younger player in Osimhen, who is very physical, athletic, strong, hungry and can score goals? We’ve seen that already.”

The 23-cap Nigeria international has provided over 25 goal contributions this season while Kane has 23 goals to his name. But with the England man about to turn 30, there might be a point to taking on the 24-year-old.



