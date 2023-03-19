Marcel Sabitzer completes Manchester United comeback in dramatic FA Cup win against Fulham



Manchester United recovered from going a goal down to beat Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

A double from Bruno Fernandes and a goal from Marcel Sabitzer were enough to complete the comeback at Old Trafford.

All of United’s goals came when Fulham were down to nine men after Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic were shown red cards by referee Chris Kavanagh.

It was Sabitzer’s goal that put United in the driving seat and with one foot inside the semi-finals where they will face Brighton.

Sabitzer started the game in the pivot next to Scott McTominay.

For large sections of the game, Sabitzer was pinned inside his own half with a relentless Fulham pushing for the win.

The Austrian however came alive in the second half.

The midfielder had a 79% pass accuracy to his name.

Sabitzer registered four shots and made two key interceptions.

Sabitzer who is on loan at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich made one key pass.

He also won one tackle, one block and of course capped off his fine showing with the brilliantly-finished goal.

Marcel Sabitzer’s game by numbers vs. Fulham: 79% pass accuracy

4 shots

2 interceptions

1 key pass

1 tackle won

1 block

1 goal Got his first United goal. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JTS84PgHDF — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 19, 2023

Sabitzer’s goal made him the first Austrian ever to score for the Red Devils.

🚨🇦🇹 Marcel Sabitzer has become the FIRST Austrian player ever to score for Manchester United. ✅ pic.twitter.com/OcYkheWH5Z — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 19, 2023

Sabitzer spoke after the game and expressed his pride at scoring his first goal in a United shirt. The player said, “I’m very proud to score at Old Trafford.”

On whether the 20-time English champions deserved to win, Sabitzer hilariously replied, “We won it. Why not?”

“We scored three, they scored one.”

✅ Marcel Sabitzer asked if #mufc deserved to win: "We won it. Why not? We scored three, they scored one." @itvfootball 😂🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/1WsUgxKjZo — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 19, 2023

Sabitzer finished off by expressing optimism at United’s chances in Wembley against Brighton.

