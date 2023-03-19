Marco Silva: Fulham manager unhappy with VAR decisions in FA Cup quarterfinal

Fulham boss Marco Silva was unhappy with some of the refereeing in the FA Cup quarterfinal v Manchester United.

In the end, the Red Devils won 3-1, in a lucky manner, as two Fulham players were sent off.

United were awarded a penalty after Willian blocked Jadon Sancho‘s shot on goal. He was shown a red card.

Fulham players were not particularly pleased with the decision, especially Alexandr Mitrovic, who crossed the line and pushed the referee.

He saw red, and the London club were down to nine men in the last 20 minutes.

In his post-match interview, Silva stated:

“It is a shame the ref wasn’t shown VAR for the first-half moments.”

“It is difficult to be Fulham at Old Trafford; the VAR feels the pressure too. For us, it is difficult to understand why they didn’t do the same.”

“If you ask me if I did something I’m happy about, of course not.”

“But if you ask me if it should be a red card, I have doubts. I I would like to know what the referee will write about what I told him.”

“Man Utd, of course, we respect them, but we were the best team on the pitch.”

Erik ten Hag will be happy that his players will get a much needed rest in the international break.

United’s squad look tired and need some time off.

