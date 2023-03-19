Match report: Lewes 1 – 3 Manchester United Women



Manchester United Women are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Lewes away 3-1.

The first real chance came for Lewes as they squared it but a vital block from Thorisdottir sent it out for a corner.

United couldn’t clear the corner and another chance for Lewes sent Earps diving across her goal but it was wide.

It was a busy five minutes and United survived the scare and got a chance of their own at the other end. The ball from Batlle was guided into the bottom corner by Russo.

Russo was all over this game, getting in to good positions and fizzing in some good balls across the goal.

A lovely bit of team football from United almost gave Russo another goal. New signing Naalsund found Russo, who was forced wide. She laid it off to Boe Risa, who played it back into the path of Russo, but the keeper gathered.

In the second half there was an early chance for the Reds as Toone played a lovely ball to Thomas, whose header was well saved by the keeper.

Toone found Batlle out on the right, who delivered a brilliant cross in to Boe Risa. The Norwegian headed it past the keeper to make it two.

An unusual mistake from the usually flawless Earps gifted Lewes a goal. As the home team tried to press she was hurried into a clearance and gave it straight to Kraft, who looped it over the retreating England number one and it dipped under the bar.

Parris had a chance to restore United’s two goal lead after she found herself one on one with the keeper, but she scuffed her shot wide.

But moments later she atoned for her miss, finding the target from a tight angle and slotting it past the keeper to make it three.

Deep into injury time, United thought they had a fourth following a free kick but it was ruled out for a foul.

It was a good win for the Reds but probably took more effort than Marc Skinner was expecting. Lewes played well and had their fair share of chances.

Team: Earps, Thorisdottir (Mannion 64), Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Boe Risa, Zelem, Garcia (Toone 45), Naalsund (Ladd 27), Thomas (Parris 65), Russo (Williams 86)







