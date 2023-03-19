Match report: Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

Manchester united have reached a record 31st semi-final in the FA Cup by beating Fulham 3-1 at Old Trafford in the quarters.

Fulham started the game brightly and they were shouting for an early penalty in the second minute after Shaw shoved their star player Mitrovic during a corner for the visitors.

United’s first chance came after ten minutes or so when Rashford surged forward after a good pass from Wan-Bissaka. He found Weghorst on the edge of the area but his shot was tame as he didn’t connect well with it and the keeper scooped it up.

United began to grow into this game but Fulham still had plenty of chances. Ream bent the ball behind the United defence and it rolled across the face of goal but luckily no Fulham players were there to poke it past De Gea.

United began to build with a series of quick passes, Rashford pushed out to the left and as it came to him he swung it into the middle of the box but Weghorst and Sabitzer who were waiting in the middle just couldn’t quite get there.

Fulham were getting the ball wide and putting in some great crosses and long balls into the box, creating opportunities.

Leno made a good save as Rashford tried to bundle it in from a tight angle but the keeper was quick off his line, making himself big and made the save with his knee. It bounced up onto Rashford and out for a goal kick.

Mitrovic was away down the left and Martinez found himself one v one with the Serbian international. His perfectly timed tackle denied him the chance of getting in the box.

The second half resumed and Fulham continued their intensity. Within five minutes of the restart Mitrovic made the breakthrough from a corner. United had a lot of work to do as they squabbled on the way back to the centre circle.

A chance for United to get back into this tie fell to Fernandes, Rashford had made a good run and pulled it back to the Portuguese international but his shot from the edge of the area was wide.

Maguire gave away a free-kick by the corner flag. The delivery came in and found a Fulham head but a magnificent right-handed save from David De Gea managed to keep United in the game.

Following a Fulham corner United managed to send Antony away, charging down the right wing, he had Sancho in support through the middle. He squared it, Sancho took it round the keeper and smashed it goalwards but Willian hand-balled it off the line.

A VAR check overruled the ref who had initially thought it had gone out for a corner off his chest and he pulled a red card out for Willian. Mitrovic ran over, yelling in his face and pushed the referee, he pulled his red card out again and Mitrovic was off.

He wasn’t done there though as the manager was also sent to the dressing room by Chris Kavanagh.

Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty and slotted it home. It was all level at Old Trafford.

United were playing with a new lease of life and two extra players and they quickly got their second. It was a first United goal for Sabitzer and it was a beautiful one as well as with his back to the goal he back heeled it past Leno.

Momentum was with United and Antony almost stole a third as he kept on going past flailing Fulham defenders before he was brought down by Leno.

Deep into the added seven minutes and Fernandes sured things up as the Reds outnumbered the Fulham defence and Fernandes took his time before unleashing an absolute rocket to make the back of the net bulge.

It was by no means a convincing performance from Ten Hag’s men but it was entertaining watch for United fans as Fulham were masters of their own downfall and handed the Red Devils a free pass to Wembley.

Team: De Gea, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay (Antony 58), Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford (Fred 83), Weghorst