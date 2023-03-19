Mohammed Kudus: Erik ten Hag target admits being open to signing a new Ajax contract



Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus has admitted that he is open to talks with Ajax over a new and improved deal.

The Peoples Person reported that Kudus is on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist as the Dutchman seeks to recruit a top-class goalscorer in the summer.

Also on Ten Hag’s list are Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic.

It was indicated that alongside United, Real Madrid are also keen on securing Kudus’ services.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, the Ghanaian’s ability to play on the inside and across all three positions in the frontline are highly valued.

The Red Devils could face difficulties in attempting to lure Kudus to Old Trafford when the transfer window opens if a report by De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij is anything to go by.

Kudus told Verweij, “I am very happy at Ajax at the moment, but I will be even happier if we win the double. But why wouldn’t I want to renew? I play and develop well.”

“Now it’s about negotiation and valuation. When the time is right, we’ll see how it goes.”

Kudus also shed light on his failed attempt to join Everton last year.

The winger was keen to join the Toffees but after losing Antony and Lisandro Martinez, the Eredivisie giants blocked Kudus’ transfer to England.

“The fact that Ajax blocked a transfer to Everton last summer disappointed me. I thought it was time for a new chapter in my career because I didn’t play here.

“But the moment the transfer market closed, my full focus was back on Ajax. The only reason I wanted to leave before that was my reserve role.”

Kudus remarked that in hindsight, things worked well for him – Everton are locked in a relegation battle while Ajax are fighting for the title in the Netherlands.



