Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Fulham

Manchester United beat Fulham 3-1 in the Quarter finals of the FA Cup today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6.5 – Made a couple of decent saves.

Aaron Wan Bissaka 5.5 – Not at his best today.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Solid.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Excellent on the ball.

Luke Shaw 7 – Supplied the cross for the winner.

Scott McTominay 6 – Won the ball multiple times in midfield but wayward in possession. Replaced by Antony as Ten Hag put plans in motion to get back on the front foot after Fulham scored the first goal early in the second half.

Marcel Sabitzer 7.5 – Scored the winner, applying an excellent finish to a Luke Shaw cross from the left. Solid day at the office for the Austrian international.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Won the penalty, with some composed footwork in the Fulham box and started the turnaround for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Scored the penalty with aplomb to bring the game level. Made it a brace at the death with an emphatic strike.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Desperately needs a rest.

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Ran his socks off.

Substitutes:

Antony 8.5 – Had an immediate impact on the game with his direct running. Consistently looked like the most dangerous player on the pitch.

Fred 7 – Grabbed the assist for Bruno’s second and United’s third in the dying minutes.