Player ratings: Manchester City u21s 6-0 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s fell heavily to rivals Manchester City for the second time this season. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ben Mee – 5 – Typically conceding six goals wouldn’t be a good sign for a keeper but little blame can be put at the hands of Ben Mee. With no coverage in front of him he was subjected to a barrage of shots from less than 10 yards out but still made a few good saves.

Marc Jurado – 3 – With Oscar Bobb drifting to the left he simply couldn’t handle the pace and quick movement of City’s left hand side.

Sonny Aljofree – 1 – A nightmare to forget for the young lad. A missed clearance led to the second goal and his poor pass then led directly to his sending off when he inadvertently tripped up Bobb as the last man.

Bjorn Hardley – 3 – City consistently worked it into the box down his side and he was rarely in position to cut out the easy passes into the box or make any impact.

Brandon Williams – 3 – A real mixed bag of a performance from the experienced Williams, some really good bits of play on the ball to relieve pressure on the wings and vital interceptions and recovery runs at the back. But was also caught out a number of times by Adedire Mebude and lost the ball directly leading to City’s fourth.

Zidane Iqbal – 2 – Was completely overrun in midfield from the off and didn’t offer any authority on the ball to gain composure which you want from a number six. Likely should have been sent off with a shocking studs up challenge high up the shin of the City midfielder.

Dan Gore – 6 – The only player who really showed the required intensity to match City’s tempo. Drew a number of fouls with his quick feet and charging runs which were the highlight of United’s rare attacks and never gave up defensively with some great tackles.

Omari Forson – 3 – Didn’t have the pace to take on his fullback and couldn’t retain possession to allow United to get upfield.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 2 – His sloppy pass led to City’s first and he couldn’t get a hold of anything in the midfield before being taken off early.

Noam Emeran – 3 – Made little impact on the match before being pulled off early.

Mateo Mejia – 5 – Didn’t have the much in the way of service but did hold up the ball well and did his best to relieve the constant pressure on United’s zone. Almost fashioned one chance for himself but it was blocked in the end.

Substitutes

Tom Huddlestone – 4 – Brought on to bring some composure at the back which helped although City had taken their foot off the gas at that point but still couldn’t marshal the backline to stop from conceding six.

Willy Kambwala – 5.5 – Despite coming in at centre back he offered a rare attacking threat with some charging runs down the right and added some physicality at the back.

Charlie Wellens – 5 – Came in as almost a second right back and helped shore up that side of the pitch with City relying on the other side to create chances in the second half.

Manni Norkett – N/A – Wasn’t on long enough to make an impact.







