Victor Osimhen: Florian Plettenberg explains Bayern Munich’s stance on signing Man United target



It is highly unlikely that Napoli striker and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen will move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

United’s interest in Osimhen is a well-known fact in the football world.

The Nigerian star is reportedly at the top of Erik ten Hag’s wishlist alongside Harry Kane.

Beyond United, a number of English clubs and Paris St Germain are also said to be keen on securing the player’s services.

According to Florian Plettenberg and Sky Germany, while Osimhen would “love” to play for Bayern Munich, there are several circumstances that render such a transfer undoable.

Plettenberg says that Bayern’s way of playing football which involves intricate play inside the box rather than attacking large spaces behind the space does not suit Osimhen.

As per Plettenberg, Julian Naggelsman’s footballing philosophy does not align with Osimhen’s strengths.

“Bayern are a ball possession team, they sometimes combine inside the penalty area and maybe also need that classic Choupo-Moting type striker. That’s why he’s working so well at the moment. He [Osimhen] has to put his foot down and run into a lot of space. Would he [Osimhen] also have this space and time at Bayern? He has it in Naples, that’s why it works so well.””

As per Plettenberg, the biggest factor however that rules the Bavarian club out of the race to sign Osimhen is just how expensive it would be to bring the 24-year-old to the Allianz Arena.

“The most important component: it simply cannot be financed by Bayern. It’s going to be a huge package. That’s why Bayern are currently refraining from doing so.”

Plettenberg adds that the clubs that can afford Osimhen are Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG and Chelsea.

“Manchester United really want him. We’re hearing that he’s also ranked higher than Kolo Muani internally.”

The Peoples Person recently conveyed that Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to accept a United bid for Kolo Muani if an astronomic offer comes in.

