Wales boss Rob Page accuses Manchester United of mismanaging Dan James

Wales boss Rob Page has accused Manchester United of ‘mismanaging’ Wales star Dan James.

As reported in The Mirror, Page feels United failed James during his two-year stay at Old Trafford.

The winger started with a bang for United after his £15 million move from Swansea but could not deliver on a consistent basis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Page expressed his opinion that United had failed to manage James properly with the difference in expectation causing the dip in form.

“The difference in expectation from being in a Swansea team to a Man United team is chalk and cheese. At times, they can be mismanaging players. DJ (James) went into a club that was expected to win games,” he said.

The Wales boss says that United should have protected James more than they did, giving him some time out of the side when things weren’t going to plan.

“When he was scoring goals and creating chances, he was brilliant. When that doesn’t quite happen, then there is a time you have to pull a young player out and protect him a little bit.” said Page.

Page once more blamed United for James loss of form, saying he would have expected United to manage him differently after coming up from the league below.

“I think he could have been managed a little bit differently when you have a player going from the Championship to the Premier League,” he added.

However, the Welsh manager says he is looking forward to getting the best out of the 25-year-old and still feels he has the ability to operate at the top level.

“We will get him back playing football and get him in the right frame of mind. He has still got the same ability and is the same talent,” Page said.

It is worth noting that James moved to Leeds for £25m in August 2021 but again struggled to play regularly amidst criticism from fans.

The winger is now in and out of the team at Fulham, trying to reignite a career that has stagnated in the Premier League.







