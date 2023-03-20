Chelsea preparing player swap deal for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Manchester United transfer target Victor Osimhen this summer.

Along with United, The Blues have made the acquisition of a striker their key priority at the end of the season.

As reported by Italian media, Chelsea bosses have identified Osimhen as the man to lead Graham Potter’s attack next season.

It is believed the London club are willing to offer a player plus cash deal to secure the signing of one of European football’s hottest properties.

Christian Pulisic is the man Chelsea are offering Napoli in an attempt to give them the edge over rival bidders.

Osimhen’s outstanding season continued at the weekend as he grabbed another couple of goals in Napoli’s 4-0 win at Tornio, taking his domestic tally to 21.

The Nigerian has also scored four in the Champions League, putting him on 25 for the season in all competitions.

Osimhen’s goals have catapulted Napoli over the hill and far away in Serie A, with Spaletti’s men 19 points clear of Lazio, in second.

A first Serie A title is now a mere formality for Osimhen and company, who are also among the favourites to reach the Champions League final, having been handed a favourable route to the showpiece in Istanbul.

Much like the whole of Europe, Erik ten Hag is thought to be a keen admirer of Osimhen and would love to make him part of his Old Trafford revolution.

Despite Napoli’s obvious desire to keep hold of their prized asset, it is widely believed that Osimhen will move on in the summer.

The player has made his desire to play in the Premier League known but his destination is anyone’s guess with a raft of clubs hoping to lure the red hot centre-forward.