Erik ten Hag outlines what his team need to improve on after FA Cup win



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to accept that his team is the finished article and instead opined that there is a lot of room for improvement.

Erik ten Hag spoke to the press after his side came from behind to thrash Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

A moment of madness and rush of blood from the manager and star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the second half saw three red cards dished out in the space of a few seconds.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was shown a red card for his timeline antics. Apart from Mitrovic, Willian was also given his marching orders.

Mitrovic barged into the referee while Willian was penalized for handling the ball inside his own box and denying Jadon Sancho a clear goal-scoring opportunity with his hand.

A brace from Bruno Fernandes and a first United goal from Marcel Sabitzer were enough to send the Red Devils into the semi-finals where they will face Brighton.

Despite the scoreline, United were far from perfect. For large segments of the game, the Cottagers were clearly the better side. Marco Silva himself pointed this out during his post-match comments.

In Casemiro’s absence, United struggled to advance the ball into the forward areas. The attack was lacking any potent threat.

Scott McTominay was poor, highlighted by the fact that he had fewer touches of the ball than David de Gea. United improved drastically when he came off.

Harry Maguire‘s dallying on the ball drew audible groans from the crowd and United have Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea to thank for shutting Fulham out.

The former Ajax coach was asked by The Athletic to what extent the current United team embodies an Erik ten Hag way of playing football.

The Dutchman replied, “I am happy and pleased with the performances, but I see a lot of room for improvement on the ball. Today was an example.”

“We have to show more composure on the ball, we have to recognise where the overloads are and use this to attract opponents and stay more on the ball.”

“In attacking transitions, we can definitely do better, we can get more benefit from it. I think (we can improve our) defensive transition and especially in recoveries.”

Ten Hag added, “And then in big games against Liverpool and Manchester City, we got beaten and we got really beaten, so we have to show more personality. So there is a lot to improve. But I am happy with the development we have made.”

