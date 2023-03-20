Ex-Premier League referee gives his verdict on Fulham’s triple red card offences against Man United



Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has explained that it was the right decision to give Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva their marching orders on Sunday.

Manchester United hosted Fulham at Old Trafford for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Fulham took the lead before United scored three second-half goals to turn the game on its head and advance to the next round of the competition.

Central to United’s comeback was the fact that the Cottagers were reduced to nine men.

United were on the break and Antony found Sancho inside the Fulham box. Sancho rounded Bernd Leno and dispatched the ball towards an empty Fulham net.

However, Willian, who was racing back to defend, stopped it from going in with his hand. A clear penalty, Chris Kavanagh was advised to check the monitor so as to ensure there were no doubts about the decision.

As Kavanagh was reviewing the decision, Marco Silva encroached in his territory and had a furious interaction with the referee, who was quick to brandish a red card and send the Fulham boss away. Kavanagh also red-carded Willian as the last man and advised the Brazilian to leave the pitch.

An angry Mitrovic manhandled the referee for what he must have perceived as unfairness. Kavanagh could not do much and had to red-card the Serbian striker too.

Fernandes scored from the ensuing spot kick before Marcel Sabitzer put the Red Devils in the lead. Fernandes ensured the victory was secured in extra time with a belting finish.

Dermot Gallagher appeared on Sky Sports and was quizzed about the incident. He said, “Once the penalty is given, it has to be a red card. He stops the ball from going in with his hand. He goes to the screen and decides it’s a handball. From there, a red card is a given.”

Gallagher also outlined the difference between how Mitrovic manhandled the ref and what Fernandes appeared to do to the assistant referee in the game against Liverpool.

As per Gallagher, “I said at the time I don’t condone what Fernandes did. I don’t think it’s wise to touch a match official.”

“I don’t think that’s violent and I don’t think that’s aggressive, I think that’s petulant and he could have easily got a yellow card for that and I think people would have accepted that. I still don’t think it’s a red card offence, but I do think yesterday’s is.”

Gallagher added, “I think they’re two totally divorced situations in how the player is towards an official. Neither player should have done what they did, but I think one player has gone far too far.”

