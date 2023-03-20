Frenkie de Jong: FC Barcelona midfielder responds to Manchester United transfer links



Frenkie de Jong responded to reports linking him to a move to Manchester United.

In his post-match interview following the 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, De Jong was asked whether he would move to Man United.

“No, I don’t think so. You never know of course. But I’m very happy in Barcelona.”

The Dutchman has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and a key component of Xavi’s brilliant Barca team.

Last summer, he was Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target, but United failed to get the deal over the line due to financial complications of the Catalan club.

United then moved to the more robust Casemiro as an alternative.

The Brazilian has been stellar and arguably United’s player of the season.

However, the Red Devils still lack technical quality in the centre of the park.

Ten Hag’s side is incapable of controlling games due to the inability of players to keep possession.

De Jong would be the ideal midfielder to slot in alongside Casemiro.

He would instantly elevate United to a whole new level.

Despite De Jong’s discouraging comments, United are expected to push again this summer.

