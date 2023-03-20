Glazer family hold positive talks with parties over sale of Manchester United

The Glazer family are moving closer to the sale of Manchester United, after meeting with interested parties.

As reported by the Daily Mail, talks between the current and potential owners were held in Manchester this week and were largely positive.

The interested parties were invited to the Jimmy Murphy Centre, usually used for press conferences and media work, with journalists moving to a smaller room in reception for the duration of the meetings.

It’ is believed the Glazers are not unanimous in their desire to sell the club, with Joel and Avram in particularly open to the idea of staying.

However, momentum of a sale is now gathering pace after the visit from new investors completed ‘phase 2’ of the bidding process.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was pictured leaving Old Trafford last week with him and his consortium expected to make a second bid for the club in the coming days.

Sheikh Jassim also sent representatives to meet with the United hierarchy and remains favourite to win the bid, given the depth of wealth at the party’s disposal.

There are also believed to be silent bidders in the race but Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim remain the only public offers.

Despite the positive talks, the Glazer’s are holding out for their £6 billion asking price which holds the key to the deal.

The initial bids from the two known parties fell well short of the Glazer’s valuation, each coming in at around the £4.5 billion mark.

Second bids from all interested parties are expected to be much closer to the asking price, with the sale hoping to be completed by the end of the current season.

United fans will be buoyed by the outcome of last weeks discussions, with the turbulent nature of the Glazer family’s reign finally looking like coming to an end

On the pitch, Erik ten Hag’s side are facing an exciting end to the campaign after reaching the semi-final of the FA Cup yesterday (Sunday).

United will face Brighton at Wembley at the end of April with a potential Manchester derby awaiting them, in what looks like a mouth-watering final.