Harry Maguire’s woes compounded as he is set to miss FA Cup semifinal due to suspension



Manchester United had to conjure up yet another come-from-behind win to progress to the FA Cup semifinals as they beat Fulham by a familiar 3-1 scoreline on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Aleksander Mitrovic had given the visitors a deserved lead but he, his manager Marco Silva and Willian collectively lost their heads and saw reds which handed United a way back into the tie.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace while loan signing Marcel Sabitzer grabbed his first goal for the club to ensure progress and the opportunity to face Brighton at Wembley.

Maguire suspended

The United defence, led by skipper Harry Maguire, had a few dicey moments but were bailed out by some fine shot-stopping from David de Gea.

In the process of trying to contain the Cottagers, Maguire saw a yellow card for a blatant foul on the Fulham striker in the first-half, which was his second consecutive caution.

According to FA Cup rules, players who have been booked in two consecutive games are suspended for the next round of the competition, which means the England man will miss out on the chance to go to Wembley.

Harry Maguire will miss the FA Cup semifinal with a suspension if Manchester United advance 😐 pic.twitter.com/vQpUPmgmgr — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 19, 2023

Maguire has not had the best of times this season and this will add further salt to his wounds. The club skipper had missed out on the previous chance to start at Wembley, which came in the Carabao Cup final.

The 30-year-old has started just five times in the league and there have been multiple rumours linking him with an exit from the club in the summer.

Ten Hag has found his preferred defensive partnership in World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez with even left-back Luke Shaw ahead of him in the pecking order.

Not the best of seasons for Maguire

Even England manager Gareth Southgate, who has been one of Maguire’s biggest supporters, has hinted that he needs to start more or else it might jeopardise his chances at international level.

Raphael Varane was injured for the last couple of games and United will be hoping the Frenchman can recover in time for the crucial post-international break period.

Victor Lindelof could be another option for the Red Devils and even he has not played as much as he would liked to.

Maguire will be hoping his team can get over the line against the Seagulls, which will give them the chance to play in the final of the competition, which is likely to be against Manchester City.

