Jude Bellingham: Liverpool unlikely to sign Manchester United target

Liverpool are unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the financial package could prove to be way too much for the Merseyside club.

The report states:

“The 19-time English champions have probably been more heavily linked than anyone else and manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer.”

” But the anticipated fee, the financial power of rival suitors and their reticence about entering a bidding war at the level expected has cast significant doubt on Liverpool’s chances.”

“It does not mean their pursuit is off and no firm decisions have been made, although sources with knowledge of the matter think City and Real Madrid are in stronger positions at the moment.”

The 19 year old is said to be one of Manchester United’s prime midfield targets.

We earlier covered the story claiming that the club had formally entered the race to sign Bellingham.

Ten Hag considers him a ‘generational talent’ and is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

He has no release clause in his contract hence Borussia Dortmund are not obligated to sell.

Clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the player.

