Loanwatch: Charlie McNeill scores first senior goal as Alvaro Fernandez impresses despite club defeat

by Derick Kinoti
Some of Manchester United’s stars and youngsters that are out on loan were in action over the weekend for their temporary employers.

Most of these players are plying their trade in the Championship and with League One clubs as they try to make a case for themselves to be given an opportunity in the first team by Erik ten Hag.

Here are how some of United’s men performed.

Will Fish (Celtic vs. Hibernian )

Will Fish played for 69 minutes as Hibernian lost by three goals to one against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Fish made an astronomic eight clearances and one block during the time he was on the pitch.

He made three crucial interceptions and contributed with two tackles. The centre-back had 32 touches of the ball and was not dribbled past even once. He registered a 77.8% pass accuracy and won all two of his ground duels.

Fish also won 100% of his contests in the air and successfully delivered one long ball.

Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City vs. QPR)

Hannibal Mejbri featured for only 17 minutes as Birmingham City ran out 1-0 winners against Queens Park Rangers. Birmingham’s sole goalscorer was former United star, Tahith Chong.

During the few minutes he was on the pitch, Mejbri had eight touches of the ball.

The 20-year-old made one key pass and one clearance.

He failed to win any of his duels either on the ground or in the air. Mejbri also committed one foul and lost possession six times.

Axel Tuanzebe (Stoke City vs. Norwich City)

Axel Tuanzebe started for Stoke City in a goalless draw against Norwich City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Tuanzebe made seven clearances and one block in what was a defensive masterclass from the Englishman. He also made one successful tackle.

Tuanzebe has 89 touches of the ball to his name and an impressive 90.4% pass accuracy from the heart of his team’s defence.

The United loanee successfully pinged four out of the 7 long balls he tried and won 50% of his challenges on the ground.

He won all four of his duels aerially – a 100% success rate.

Tuanzebe also had a 100% dribble success rate. He lost possession eight times. It was certainly a solid showing from the 25-year-old.

Ethan Galbraith (Salford City vs. Doncaster Rovers)

As Salford City beat Doncaster Rovers by three goals to one, Galbraith had 88 minutes of action to give a good account of himself.

Galbraith had 55 touches and a 67.4% pass accuracy.

The Irishman made one key pass and had a 100% cross-delivery rate. He also completed all two of his dribbles.

Galbraith only managed one long ball out of the five he attempted. He won 40% of his ground duels and made two tackles.

The midfielder was dribbled past on two occasions and ceded possession 21 times.

Alvaro Fernandez (Middlesbrough vs. Preston North End)

Alvaro Fernandez found himself on the end of a 4-0 thumping from Michael Carrick‘s Middlesborough side.

The left-back played for 86 minutes and had 43 touches. He mustered a pass accuracy of 55.6%.

Fernandez made two key passes and found his man with both of his crosses. The Spaniard was successful with only one of his long-ball efforts.

Fernandez completed both of his dribbles and won 5/9 of the ground duels he delved into. In the air, he was excellent – a 100% success rate.

The Preston North End star made one clearance, two blocks, one interception and one tackle.

Despite the loss, Fernandez’s numbers show that he can hold his head high.

Charlie Savage (Plymouth Argyle vs Forest Green Rovers)

Charlie Savage’s Forest Green Rovers stumbled to yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

Forest Green are still bottom of the League One table after the 2-0 loss. The Peoples Person recently reported that Savage snubbed his international call-up to stay with Forest Green and help them stay up.

Savage played for 59 minutes and only had 11 touches and a 60% pass accuracy. He lost possession four times and made only one interception.

Charlie McNeill (Newport County vs Tranmere Rovers)

Charlie McNeill found the back of the net in Newport County’s 3-1 victory against Tranmere Rovers.

McNeill scored his first senior goal from his only shot on target of the match.

The striker tried one dribble and was successful with his only attempt. He had 31 touches of the ball and a 58.3% accuracy for the League Two club.

McNeill made one key pass and only won three out of his six challenges on the ground. He did not fare well in the air as he only won one duel.

The 19-year-old made one tackle and was fouled once.


 

