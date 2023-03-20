Manchester United duo make BBC’s Team of the Week after FA Cup win over Fulham

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes have been selected by Garth Crooks for the BBC Team of the Week.

As reported by BBC Sport, the team is composed by the weekend fixtures across the FA Cup and Premier League.

Martinez was joined in a back three with Tyrone Mings and Ben White, with Emilio Martinez in goal.

Fernandes features in a four man midfield with James War-Prowse, Joao Felix and Bukayo Saka.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, City’s Erling Haaland, and Villa’s Jacob Rasmsey completed the XI.

The United duo made the eleven for their part in the FA Cup quarter-final victory against Fulham at Old Trafford.

United needed to dig deep to book their place at Wembley, going behind to an Aleksandar Mitrovic goal and struggling to find a way past a very decent Fulham side.

Bruno Fernandes eventually scored a penalty to level arrears with twenty minutes remaining, before ramming in United’s third in stoppage time after Marcel Sabitzer had edged Erik ten Hag’s men in front.

Lisandro Martinez was arguably the best player on the pitch for United on Sunday, defensively solid and starting attacks from centre half.

The Argentine’s creativity and quality on the ball was outstanding, and coupled with his natural ability to defend he has enjoyed an excellent first season at the club.

United will go back to Wembley to face Brighton on the weekend of April 22nd, likely to take place on Sunday 23rd due to United’s Europa League tie with Sevilla the Thursday prior.

Manchester City will expect to beat Sheffield United in the other semi, leaving a mouth-watering Manchester final ready in waiting.