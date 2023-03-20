Marcus Rashford withdrawing from England duty is good news for Manchester United



Manchester United have had to play an extraordinary number of games since the World Cup ended with the team having to play in four different competitions.

Erik ten Hag‘s side have played 25 games in 88 days with a match almost every three days with the Red Devils managing 19 wins and only two losses including winning the Carabao Cup.

And it is going to get even more hectic after the Reds managed to overcome the Fulham hurdle in the FA Cup to make the semifinals of the competition.

United stars have been overworked

Not to forget that United are also set to play in the Europa League quarterfinals. If they are to reach the final of both competitions, they are facing an unprecedented 21 games in the space of 59 days

And a few United players need a bit of rest following their exertions this campaign including the World Cup and because United need them to fire in the business end of the season.

Marcus Rashford will not be part of the England squad for Euro Championship qualifying campaign later this week as “Man United striker has had to pull out through injury”. 🚨⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Rashford suffered a knock vs Fulham and will miss the England games. pic.twitter.com/wPjfVccLSn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 20, 2023

Due to weak squad, the Dutch manager has had no choice but to rotate as less as possible. While a few defenders have been rested, the attacking stars have hardly got much rest.

One player who has been the talisman for the club this season is Marcus Rashford, who has 27 goals this season and has started in 92% of all games for United.

The Mancunian was called up by Gareth Southgate for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy, in Naples, on Thursday and at home to Ukraine on Sunday.

Rashford needs rest

But now it has been revealed that the 25-year-old has withdrawn from international duty after suffering an injury during the hard-fought win over Fulham in the FA Cup.

He was withdrawn in the 83rd minute, with Fred taking his place. It must be remembered that Rashford has struggled with injuries in the past and there is a need to protect him.

Fans will be hoping it is not too serious and that Rashford can resume his goalscoring duties against Newcastle United on April 2.

Ten Hag will be pleased to see his star striker get some much-needed rest ahead of a crucial period with two more trophies and a place in the Champions League up for grabs.

United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have also been called up by Southgate and both are expected to feature for the Three Lions.

