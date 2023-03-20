Scott McTominay open to Manchester United exit as Newcastle plot ambitious transfer swoop



Premier League club Newcastle United are planning a transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards says that McTominay himself is open to joining Eddie Howe’s team and becoming a mainstay within the squad.

McTominay is rarely a starter under Erik ten Hag whenever everyone is fit.

Ten Hag has shown a clear preference for Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen and even Marcel Sabitzer ahead of the Scotland international.

As United came from behind to beat Fulham on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, McTominay started the game and failed to produce the same impact as the suspended Casemiro.

McTominay was by all accounts poor, highlighted by the fact that he had fewer touches of the ball than goalkeeper David de Gea. It’s no surprise that he was the first to be taken off.

Edwards reports, “Newcastle United are looking into a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as manager Eddie Howe feels the Scotland international has the physical attributes to succeed in his system.”

“McTominay is not the sort of glamorous name that will excite supporters but he has been on Newcastle’s wanted list for the last 12 months with chief scout Steve Nickson, director of football Dan Ashworth and Howe all agreeing he would add something different to the squad.”

“McTominay is believed to be open to the idea of moving to the North East and impressed by the vast strides the team have made this season.”

Eddie Howe’s plan is to use the United star to shield the back four, which would in turn allow Bruno Guimaraes to play higher up the pitch.

The Magpies also believe that the 26-year-old can add physicality in the middle of the park and provide a threat on set pieces.

Howe is of the opinion that at 26, there is still plenty of room left for McTominay left to improve. With Newcastle looking set to be playing in Europe in the next campaign, McTominay can also add experience in that area.

