Sheikh Jassim to make a second bid for Manchester United this Wednesday



Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to make a fresh bid for ownership of Manchester United this Wednesday.

It was always expected that new bids from every party involved in trying to become the next owner will happen sooner rather than later.

Now it has been revealed that one of those updated bids will arrive this week as the Glazers start to become more open to selling the club.

Man United fans have regularly kept up to date with the current negotiations behind the scenes following extensive protests in recent years.

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives visited Old Trafford and the AON training complex in Carrington last week.

According to Kaveh Solhekol, the chief reporter at Sky Sports, a new bid can be expected on Wednesday evening.

Sheikh Jassim will make his second bid for Man United on Wednesday evening. His advisers are now working on putting together a new bid which is expected to be submitted by close of business on Wednesday. Growing confidence among bidders that Glazers are willing to sell the club — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 20, 2023

He said on Twitter, “Sheikh Jassim will make his second bid for Man United on Wednesday evening.

“His advisers are now working on putting together a new bid which is expected to be submitted by close of business on Wednesday.

“Growing confidence among bidders that Glazers are willing to sell the club.”

It was previously reported that Joel and Avram Glazer were both reluctant to sell the club compared to the rest of the family, who are willing to let go.

However, it feels like things are starting to change and everyone in charge of the club is opening up to the idea of selling.

It will be a critical couple of days for Man United as the next stage of negotiations commence.

It remains yet to be seen if Sir Jim Ratcliffe will upgrade his initial bid to try and compete with Sheikh Jassim.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.