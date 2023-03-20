Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he would walk away rather than pay a “stupid” price for Manchester United



INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that he will not be bullied into overpaying for Manchester United and that he will walk away if the price is not sensible.

This comes after Ratcliffe personally led the INEOS delegation that held talks with senior United officials on Friday at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person reported that talks were positive and that a second bid is incoming.

Representatives of Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani were at Old Trafford the day before Ratcliffe and also held similarly productive and constructive talks with United executives.

It was relayed that Sheikh Jassim is now prepared to “overpay” for United as it is his belief that such a prized asset does not come around that often.

Sky Sports detailed that Sheikh Jassim’s second bid would be made on Wednesday.

Ratcliffe held an interview with the Wall Street Journal via The Telegraph. He refused to divulge the intricate details of his financial proposal but insisted that he will only pay what is fair.

“How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It’s not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint.”

“What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”

The petrochemical mogul added, “Our interest in that club would be purely in winning things.”

Ratcliffe further added that he does not view United as a business but as a “community asset.”

The 71-year-old was quizzed on whether his pursuit of United is different from his other business endeavours. To this, he replied, “That in a sense goes without saying because sport is emotional.”

