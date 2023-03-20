Tottenham trying to make it as difficult as possible for Manchester United to acquire Harry Kane



Manchester United had to dig deep to reach the FA Cup semifinals as they came back from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1 on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, who has been the star of the show for almost the entire season, did not get on the scoresheet but Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace while loan signing Marcel Sabitzer broke his duck.

With his two goals, the Portuguese became the second player to hit double figures (10 in all competitions) for United after Rashford’s 27. But Erik ten Hag remains woefully short of firepower up front.

United’s striker hunt

Wout Weghorst, for all his pressing and intensity, is not the goal-getter United need while Anthony Martial continues to remain sidelined.

If United are to keep progressing under Erik ten Hag while simultaneously challenging for the big trophies, an elite No 9 is the need of the hour.

Multiple reports have indicated that the Reds are looking to address this issue ahead of next season with the most likely candidates being Tottenham record goal-scorer Harry Kane and Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen.

According to The Times, Spurs will make it as difficult as possible for domestic rivals like United to get their talisman by including a specific payment plan.

“Tottenham Hotspur want £100 million in one up-front payment to consider selling Harry Kane this summer.

“The England captain will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season and Tottenham will demand such a large fee to deter Manchester United, who have placed Kane, 29, on a shortlist of striker targets. Clubs usually pay transfer fees in instalments to preserve their budget.”

Spurs are aware that United do not want to hold lengthy negotiations with them after their ordeal to sign Dimitar Berbatov back in 2008 and are planning to make it as difficult as possible.

Spurs making it as difficult as possible for United

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been credited with holding interest but Kane’s desire to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League record could work out in Spurs favour.

If no domestic rival can cough up the exorbitant amount, then the club will try to hold on to Kane and even try and negotiate a new contract.

Spurs feel they are in a strong position and have no reason to sell and they had done something similar with Christian Eriksen, whom they sold only in January for the right price.

This is shaping up to be the saga of the summer and United must try and find the right option early on in the window to avoid further price hikes.

